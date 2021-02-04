ICON (ICX) Price Hits $0.76 on Top Exchanges

ICON (CURRENCY:ICX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 4th. ICON has a total market cap of $444.46 million and $79.25 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ICON has traded down 10.4% against the dollar. One ICON coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.76 or 0.00002013 BTC on major exchanges.

About ICON

ICON (CRYPTO:ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 800,460,000 coins and its circulating supply is 586,682,454 coins. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ICON is www.icon.foundation. The Reddit community for ICON is /r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ICON can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

