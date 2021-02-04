Iconic Token Price Reaches $0.17 on Top Exchanges (ICNQ)

Iconic Token (CURRENCY:ICNQ) traded 19.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. One Iconic Token token can now be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000454 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Iconic Token has a market cap of $1.37 million and approximately $7,135.00 worth of Iconic Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Iconic Token has traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002722 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001222 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.97 or 0.00054339 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.99 or 0.00155042 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.84 or 0.00086625 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.17 or 0.00065740 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.27 or 0.00242852 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.56 or 0.00042319 BTC.

Iconic Token’s total supply is 9,978,073 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,178,073 tokens. Iconic Token’s official website is iconicholding.com/icnq-token . The official message board for Iconic Token is medium.com/@iconicholding

