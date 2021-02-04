ICW Investment Advisors LLC Buys 8,668 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 97.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,543 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,668 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s makes up about 1.2% of ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.6% in the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 7,981 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.1% during the third quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 4,216 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Investors Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.4% during the third quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.8% during the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 5,746 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Old Port Advisors lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,129 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded up $2.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $211.06. The company had a trading volume of 110,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,308,737. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $124.23 and a one year high of $231.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $212.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.45. The stock has a market cap of $157.26 billion, a PE ratio of 32.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 65.82%.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 7,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.59, for a total transaction of $1,590,407.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,355,442.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total value of $895,146.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,456 shares of company stock valued at $7,214,101 in the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on MCD shares. Truist dropped their price target on McDonald’s from $246.00 to $235.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $208.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.07.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

