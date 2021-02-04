Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) Hits New 12-Month High at $4.98

Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.98 and last traded at $4.94, with a volume of 877790 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.42.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.13.

Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Ideanomics had a negative net margin of 998.07% and a negative return on equity of 212.69%. The firm had revenue of $10.62 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ideanomics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,673,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Ideanomics by 1,341.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,386,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290,442 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ideanomics by 594.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 593,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 507,600 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ideanomics by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 391,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 14,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Ideanomics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.74% of the company’s stock.

Ideanomics Company Profile (NASDAQ:IDEX)

Ideanomics, Inc focuses on monetizing the adoption of commercial electric vehicles, associated energy consumption, and developing financial services and Fintech products. Its Mobile Energy Global division provides financial services and incentives for commercial fleet operators, including group purchasing discounts and battery buy-back programs.

