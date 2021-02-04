Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) Hits New 12-Month High at $4.98

Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.98 and last traded at $4.94, with a volume of 877790 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.42.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.13.
Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Ideanomics had a negative net margin of 998.07% and a negative return on equity of 212.69%. The firm had revenue of $10.62 million during the quarter.
Ideanomics Company Profile (NASDAQ:IDEX)
Ideanomics, Inc focuses on monetizing the adoption of commercial electric vehicles, associated energy consumption, and developing financial services and Fintech products. Its Mobile Energy Global division provides financial services and incentives for commercial fleet operators, including group purchasing discounts and battery buy-back programs.
