Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) Trading Up 8.4%

Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE)’s stock price was up 8.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.89 and last traded at $9.54. Approximately 402,817 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 261% from the average daily volume of 111,692 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.80.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Identiv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Identiv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.88.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.55. The firm has a market cap of $171.91 million, a PE ratio of -23.15 and a beta of 1.56.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Identiv had a negative net margin of 8.02% and a negative return on equity of 15.46%. The business had revenue of $24.86 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Identiv, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Nina B. Shapiro sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.38, for a total value of $110,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penbrook Management LLC increased its stake in Identiv by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 185,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after buying an additional 20,080 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Identiv during the 3rd quarter worth $91,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Identiv during the 3rd quarter worth $296,000. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Identiv during the 3rd quarter worth $1,967,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in Identiv during the 3rd quarter worth $265,000. 40.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures data, physical places, and things worldwide. It operates through two segment, Premises and Identity. The Premises segment offers modular Hirsch MX controllers that allow customers to start with a small system and expand over time; Hirsch Velocity software platform for centralized management of access and security operations across an organization; federal identity, credential and access management architecture, an access control system; TouchSecure door readers that provide various features to support security standards; and global services to support system design, deployment, and managed services across customers premises security lifecycle.

