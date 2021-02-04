Idle Reaches Market Cap of $20.28 Million (IDLE)

Idle (CURRENCY:IDLE) traded 33.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. Idle has a total market cap of $20.28 million and approximately $1.06 million worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Idle has traded up 146.7% against the dollar. One Idle token can currently be purchased for approximately $18.79 or 0.00049966 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002661 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001146 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.20 or 0.00053697 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.96 or 0.00148766 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 75.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.08 or 0.00095929 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.82 or 0.00063334 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.91 or 0.00239021 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.12 or 0.00040193 BTC.

Idle Profile

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,079,084 tokens. The official message board for Idle is idlefinance.medium.com . The official website for Idle is idle.finance

Buying and Selling Idle

Idle can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idle directly using U.S. dollars.

