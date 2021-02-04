IGEN Networks (OTCMKTS:IGEN) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.01

IGEN Networks Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGEN)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.01 and traded as high as $0.01. IGEN Networks shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 9,885,147 shares.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.01.

About IGEN Networks (OTCMKTS:IGEN)

IGEN Networks Corp. develops and markets software services for the automotive and fleet management industry in the United States. The company provides vehicle tracking and recovery solutions; and direct and secure access to information on the vehicle and the driver's behavior. It offers its software services to automotive dealers, financial institutions, and direct-to-consumer through various commercial and consumer brands.

