IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) Insider Sells $155,424.00 in Stock

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) insider Bruce Keyt sold 1,619 shares of IGM Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $155,424.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,269 shares in the company, valued at $505,824. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Bruce Keyt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 4th, Bruce Keyt sold 883 shares of IGM Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.07, for a total transaction of $77,765.81.

On Thursday, December 17th, Bruce Keyt sold 1,618 shares of IGM Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total transaction of $139,309.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:IGMS traded up $2.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $102.22. The company had a trading volume of 126,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,811. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of -43.50 and a beta of -1.12. IGM Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $27.55 and a one year high of $133.00.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.03. On average, equities research analysts predict that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alkeon Capital Management LLC grew its position in IGM Biosciences by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 928,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,555,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in IGM Biosciences by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 329,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,296,000 after purchasing an additional 23,050 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in IGM Biosciences by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 105,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,796,000 after purchasing an additional 26,287 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in IGM Biosciences by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,000,000 after purchasing an additional 8,998 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in IGM Biosciences by 184.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 54,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,982,000 after purchasing an additional 35,350 shares during the period. 47.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on IGMS. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of IGM Biosciences from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, December 6th. Wedbush lowered shares of IGM Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of IGM Biosciences from $88.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of IGM Biosciences in a report on Friday, January 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IGM Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. IGM Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.25.

IGM Biosciences Company Profile

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with B cell NHL and other B cell malignancies.

