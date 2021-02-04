IHT Real Estate Protocol (IHT) Trading 21.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

IHT Real Estate Protocol (CURRENCY:IHT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. One IHT Real Estate Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, IHT Real Estate Protocol has traded 21.9% higher against the dollar. IHT Real Estate Protocol has a total market cap of $694,252.33 and $33,230.00 worth of IHT Real Estate Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About IHT Real Estate Protocol

IHT is a token. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2017. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s total supply is 996,491,162 tokens and its circulating supply is 989,061,136 tokens. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ihtcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for IHT Real Estate Protocol is ihtcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “I-House Token (IHT) aims to allow users and institutions the possibility to own a split percentage of a real estate project in the form of cryptocurrency, or in this case, the IHT token. IHT wants to integrate the global real estate markets with the blockchain technology, making possible for anyone to own a quota in tokens. The IHT token is an ERC20 compliant asset in the Ethereum Network and is to be used within the IHT platform. “

Buying and Selling IHT Real Estate Protocol

