II-VI (IIVI) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for II-VI (NASDAQ: IIVI):

2/4/2021 – II-VI had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $85.00 to $105.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/26/2021 – II-VI had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $65.00 to $100.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

1/25/2021 – II-VI had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $65.00 to $110.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/19/2021 – II-VI had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $71.00 to $98.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/6/2021 – II-VI was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “II-VI Incorporated designs, manufactures and markets optical and opto-electronic components, devices and materials for infrared, near-infrared, visible light, x-ray and gamma ray instrumentation. The Company’s infrared optics business manufactures optical and opto-electronic components sold under the II-VI brand name and used primarily in CO2 lasers. The Company’s near-infrared optics business manufactures near-infrared & visible light products for industrial, scientific, military & medical instruments and laser gain materials and products for solid-state YAG and YLF lasers at the Company’s VLOC subsidiary. The Company’s military infrared optics business manufactures infrared products for military applications under the Exotic Electro-Optics brand name. “

12/21/2020 – II-VI had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $65.00 to $85.00.

12/15/2020 – II-VI was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $76.00 price target on the stock.

12/9/2020 – II-VI had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $66.00 to $87.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

IIVI stock traded up $3.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $89.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,377,950. The stock has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -815.83, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. II-VI Incorporated has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $96.22.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $728.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.86 million. II-VI had a return on equity of 0.24% and a net margin of 0.19%. The business’s revenue was up 113.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that II-VI Incorporated will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Christopher Koeppen sold 1,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.01, for a total transaction of $113,299.20. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 28,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,697,894.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Marc Y. E. Pelaez sold 37,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.96, for a total value of $2,143,404.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 77,643 shares in the company, valued at $4,422,545.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 417,887 shares of company stock worth $26,294,595. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIVI. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its stake in II-VI by 132.5% in the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in II-VI in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in II-VI in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in II-VI in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in II-VI by 98.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 956 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

