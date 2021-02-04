IKONICS (NASDAQ:IKNX) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.39

IKONICS Co. (NASDAQ:IKNX) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.39 and traded as high as $10.68. IKONICS shares last traded at $10.60, with a volume of 5,308 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of $20.95 million, a P/E ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.69.

About IKONICS (NASDAQ:IKNX)

IKONICS Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells photosensitive liquids and films for screen printing, awards and recognition, and dye sublimation markets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Chromaline, IKONICS Imaging, Digital Texturing, and Advanced Material Solutions. The company sells screen printing films, emulsions, and inkjet receptive films, photo resistant films, art supplies, glass, and related abrasive etching equipment to end users and distributors.

Further Reading: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for IKONICS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IKONICS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.