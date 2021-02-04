Illumina (ILMN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 11th. Analysts expect Illumina to post earnings of $1.21 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $420.20 on Thursday. Illumina has a 52-week low of $196.78 and a 52-week high of $453.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $384.73 and a 200-day moving average of $346.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.35 billion, a PE ratio of 97.49, a P/E/G ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Illumina from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $340.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. BTIG Research raised shares of Illumina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Illumina to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $334.14.

In other Illumina news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.10, for a total value of $66,671.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,361.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 1,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.86, for a total transaction of $548,618.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,120,555.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,364 shares of company stock valued at $12,648,560. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

