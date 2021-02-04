Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) Issues Q4 2020 IntraDay Earnings Guidance

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2020

IntraDay earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.27-0.29 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.5-11 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.75 million.Immersion also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.27-0.29 EPS.

NASDAQ IMMR traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.83. 10,214 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,152,246. Immersion has a one year low of $4.23 and a one year high of $15.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.68. The stock has a market cap of $372.54 million, a P/E ratio of -279.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.96.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.60 million during the quarter. Immersion had a negative net margin of 5.51% and a positive return on equity of 0.24%. Sell-side analysts expect that Immersion will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on IMMR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Immersion from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Immersion in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

In other news, Director William C. Martin sold 68,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.16, for a total value of $627,212.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,394.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Michael Rudolf Okada sold 2,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total transaction of $32,200.20. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 13,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,805.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,039,894 shares of company stock valued at $29,572,721 in the last ninety days. 31.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Immersion Company Profile

Immersion Corporation creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its technologies allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with various digital products. The company offers technology licenses, patent licenses, and combined licenses. It also provides software development kits, which consist of design tools, integration software, and effect libraries that allow for the design, encoding, and playback of tactile effects in content.

