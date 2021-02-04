ImmunoCellular Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:IMUCD) Trading Down 5.5%

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IMUCD)’s share price traded down 5.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.51 and last traded at $0.52. 14,872 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 125% from the average session volume of 6,605 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.55.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.41.

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IMUCD)

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd. is a clinical-stage company, which engages in the development of immune-based therapies for the treatment of cancers. The company’s lead product candidate, ICT-107, is a dendritic cell-based immunotherapy targeting multiple tumor-associated antigens on glioblastoma stem cells.

