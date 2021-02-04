Incent Market Capitalization Achieves $1.71 Million (INCNT)

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 4th. During the last seven days, Incent has traded down 53.1% against the US dollar. Incent has a total market capitalization of $1.71 million and $41.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Incent token can currently be bought for about $0.0372 or 0.00000101 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002715 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001226 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.91 or 0.00054008 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.73 or 0.00153918 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 32.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.20 or 0.00087359 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.00 or 0.00065123 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $89.36 or 0.00242455 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.44 or 0.00041886 BTC.

About Incent

Incent’s genesis date was September 6th, 2018. Incent’s total supply is 46,016,426 tokens. Incent’s official website is incent.com . Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here

Incent Token Trading

Incent can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Incent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Incent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Incent using one of the exchanges listed above.

