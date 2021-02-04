Indexed Finance Price Tops $20.52 on Major Exchanges (NDX)

Indexed Finance (CURRENCY:NDX) traded 21.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 4th. Over the last seven days, Indexed Finance has traded up 292.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Indexed Finance coin can now be purchased for $20.52 or 0.00055367 BTC on major exchanges. Indexed Finance has a market capitalization of $17.54 million and approximately $7.33 million worth of Indexed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002700 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001198 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.42 or 0.00055113 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.47 or 0.00152374 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.27 or 0.00087074 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.34 or 0.00065684 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $89.47 or 0.00241443 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.48 or 0.00041782 BTC.

Indexed Finance Coin Profile

Indexed Finance was first traded on December 15th, 2020. Indexed Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 854,801 coins. Indexed Finance’s official Twitter account is @ndxfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Indexed Finance is a project focused on the development of passive portfolio management strategies for the Ethereum network.Indexed Finance is managed by the holders of its governance token NDX, which is used to vote on proposals for protocol updates and high-level index management such as the definition of market sectors and the creation of new management strategies. “

Indexed Finance Coin Trading

Indexed Finance can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indexed Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Indexed Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Indexed Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

