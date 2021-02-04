India Capital Growth Fund Ltd (IGC.L) (LON:IGC) Hits New 12-Month High at $91.00

India Capital Growth Fund Ltd (IGC.L) (LON:IGC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 91 ($1.19) and last traded at GBX 89.35 ($1.17), with a volume of 193637 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 89.10 ($1.16).

The stock has a market cap of £100.52 million and a P/E ratio of -6.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 84.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 73.04.

In other India Capital Growth Fund Ltd (IGC.L) news, insider Patrick Firth purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 82 ($1.07) per share, for a total transaction of £20,500 ($26,783.38).

India Capital Growth Fund Limited is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Ocean Dial Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of mid and small cap companies.

