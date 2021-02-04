Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) (ETR:IFXA) Given a €26.50 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) (ETR:IFXA) has been assigned a €26.50 ($31.18) price target by equities researchers at Warburg Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €38.00 ($44.71) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Independent Research set a €28.50 ($33.53) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €42.70 ($50.24) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €30.19 ($35.52).

Infineon Technologies AG has a one year low of €13.43 ($15.80) and a one year high of €19.70 ($23.18).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

