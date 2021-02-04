Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) (ETR:IFXA) Given a €38.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) (ETR:IFXA) has been assigned a €38.00 ($44.71) target price by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

IFXA has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €34.50 ($40.59) target price on Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Nord/LB set a €26.50 ($31.18) target price on Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Warburg Research set a €26.50 ($31.18) target price on Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €30.19 ($35.52).

Infineon Technologies AG has a 52-week low of €13.43 ($15.80) and a 52-week high of €19.70 ($23.18).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

