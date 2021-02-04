Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) (ETR:IFXA) PT Set at €31.00 by Nord/LB

Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) (ETR:IFXA) received a €31.00 ($36.47) price objective from stock analysts at Nord/LB in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Independent Research set a €28.50 ($33.53) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €34.50 ($40.59) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €26.50 ($31.18) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €30.51 ($35.90).

Infineon Technologies AG has a twelve month low of €13.43 ($15.80) and a twelve month high of €19.70 ($23.18).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

