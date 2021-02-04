Infinitus Token (INF) Achieves Market Cap of $1.34 Million

Infinitus Token (CURRENCY:INF) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 4th. One Infinitus Token token can currently be purchased for $0.0279 or 0.00000075 BTC on major exchanges. Infinitus Token has a total market capitalization of $1.34 million and approximately $164,718.00 worth of Infinitus Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Infinitus Token has traded up 77.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002690 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001197 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.52 or 0.00055166 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.51 or 0.00151906 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.29 or 0.00086797 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.57 or 0.00066039 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.45 or 0.00240449 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.52 or 0.00041716 BTC.

About Infinitus Token

Infinitus Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,085,240 tokens. The official website for Infinitus Token is inftech.io . Infinitus Token’s official message board is medium.com/infinitustoken

Infinitus Token Token Trading

Infinitus Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Infinitus Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Infinitus Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Infinitus Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

