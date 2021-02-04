InfraCap REIT Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFR) Shares Down 0%

InfraCap REIT Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFR) traded down 0% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $23.46 and last traded at $23.46. 5,384 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 14,763 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.47.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.48.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in InfraCap REIT Preferred ETF stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in InfraCap REIT Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.33% of InfraCap REIT Preferred ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

