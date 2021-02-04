Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) Trading Down 12.7%

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA) traded down 12.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $18.42 and last traded at $19.09. 6,047,349 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 389% from the average session volume of 1,236,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.86.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IEA shares. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from $6.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Get Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $435.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 318.22 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.10.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $522.23 million for the quarter. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives had a net margin of 0.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.99%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Gil Melman sold 9,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $169,440.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Terence R. Montgomery sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.88, for a total transaction of $107,280.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,694.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,554 shares of company stock valued at $321,073 in the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IEA. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the fourth quarter worth about $166,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 1,324.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP now owns 1,068,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,358,000 after buying an additional 993,505 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the third quarter valued at about $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Company Profile (NASDAQ:IEA)

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc, through various subsidiaries, operates as a diversified infrastructure construction company in the United States. The company engages in providing engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.