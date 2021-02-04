Injective Protocol Price Hits $13.02 on Exchanges (INJ)

Injective Protocol (CURRENCY:INJ) traded 14.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. In the last seven days, Injective Protocol has traded up 62.4% against the US dollar. Injective Protocol has a market capitalization of $200.61 million and approximately $62.51 million worth of Injective Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Injective Protocol token can now be purchased for $13.02 or 0.00035248 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002708 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001190 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.48 or 0.00055446 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.74 or 0.00153591 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.39 or 0.00087672 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.31 or 0.00065813 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.28 or 0.00241672 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.71 or 0.00042523 BTC.

About Injective Protocol

Injective Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,406,012 tokens. Injective Protocol’s official Twitter account is @InjectiveLabs . Injective Protocol’s official website is injectiveprotocol.com

Injective Protocol Token Trading

Injective Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Injective Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Injective Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Injective Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

