Injective Protocol Price Reaches $12.74 on Exchanges (INJ)

Injective Protocol (CURRENCY:INJ) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 4th. One Injective Protocol token can now be purchased for $12.74 or 0.00033864 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Injective Protocol has a market capitalization of $196.34 million and $54.37 million worth of Injective Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Injective Protocol has traded 51.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Injective Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002659 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.28 or 0.00053892 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001033 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.78 or 0.00142892 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 150.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.46 or 0.00107515 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.88 or 0.00063453 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $89.80 or 0.00238608 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.23 or 0.00040465 BTC.

Injective Protocol Token Profile

Injective Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,406,012 tokens. Injective Protocol’s official website is injectiveprotocol.com . Injective Protocol’s official Twitter account is @InjectiveLabs

Buying and Selling Injective Protocol

Injective Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Injective Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Injective Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Injective Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Injective Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Injective Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.