Innate Pharma (OTCMKTS:IPHYF) Trading 9% Higher

Shares of Innate Pharma S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPHYF) traded up 9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.48 and last traded at $4.48. 5,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 235% from the average session volume of 1,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.11.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.43 and a 200-day moving average of $4.91.

Innate Pharma Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IPHYF)

Innate Pharma SA, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of oncology indications in France and internationally. The company's products include Monalizumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat advanced solid tumors comprising colorectal cancer, as well as head and neck cancer; Anti-Siglec-9, checkpoint inhibitor program, which is in preclinical stage for immuno-oncology; Lumoxiti (moxetumomab pasudotox-tdfk), a tumor antigen targeting solution for the treatment of hairy cell leukemia; and Lacutamab (IPH4102), an anti-KIR3DL2 humanized cytotoxicity-inducing antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma.

