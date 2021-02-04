Innova Hits Market Capitalization of $101,286.62 (INN)

Innova (CURRENCY:INN) traded 30.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 3rd. Over the last seven days, Innova has traded 31% lower against the U.S. dollar. Innova has a market cap of $101,286.62 and $1.00 worth of Innova was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Innova coin can currently be bought for about $0.0147 or 0.00000039 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 29.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 36.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00015078 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000047 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000589 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005160 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Innova Profile

INN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Innova’s total supply is 10,417,969 coins and its circulating supply is 6,901,771 coins. Innova’s official Twitter account is @InnovaCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Innova is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus, and then immutably recorded on the blockchain. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Innova

Innova can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Innova directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Innova should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Innova using one of the exchanges listed above.

