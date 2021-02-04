Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT) Trading 0.1% Higher

Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT) was up 0.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $27.93 and last traded at $27.89. Approximately 24,106 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $27.85.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.81.

Read More: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - October Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - October and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.