Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) Price Target Raised to $25.00

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) had its target price boosted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 2.95% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on INOV. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (up from $14.00) on shares of Inovalon in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Inovalon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Inovalon from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Inovalon from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Inovalon has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.10.

Shares of INOV stock opened at $25.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 644.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Inovalon has a 12 month low of $13.39 and a 12 month high of $27.93.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.05. Inovalon had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The business had revenue of $189.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. Inovalon’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Inovalon will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jonathan R. Boldt sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total value of $138,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 239,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,405,879.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jonathan R. Boldt sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total value of $45,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 239,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,362,825.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,996 shares of company stock worth $302,859. Insiders own 49.59% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bernzott Capital Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Inovalon by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 2,061,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,522,000 after buying an additional 439,550 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Inovalon by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,638,909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,779,000 after acquiring an additional 175,499 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inovalon by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 650,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,816,000 after purchasing an additional 115,750 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in Inovalon in the third quarter worth approximately $9,702,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Inovalon by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 323,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,558,000 after purchasing an additional 73,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.64% of the company’s stock.

About Inovalon

Inovalon Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based platforms for data-driven healthcare. It operates Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights. The company also operates myABILITY software platform, an integrated set of cloud-based applications for providers that offers connectivity, administrative, clinical and quality analysis, management, and performance improvement capabilities to acute, post-acute, and ambulatory point-of-care provider facilities.

