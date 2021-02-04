Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) Price Target Raised to $25.00

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) had its target price boosted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 2.95% from the company’s current price.
Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on INOV. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (up from $14.00) on shares of Inovalon in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Inovalon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Inovalon from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Inovalon from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Inovalon has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.10.
Shares of INOV stock opened at $25.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 644.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Inovalon has a 12 month low of $13.39 and a 12 month high of $27.93.
In related news, CFO Jonathan R. Boldt sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total value of $138,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 239,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,405,879.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jonathan R. Boldt sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total value of $45,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 239,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,362,825.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,996 shares of company stock worth $302,859. Insiders own 49.59% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bernzott Capital Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Inovalon by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 2,061,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,522,000 after buying an additional 439,550 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Inovalon by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,638,909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,779,000 after acquiring an additional 175,499 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inovalon by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 650,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,816,000 after purchasing an additional 115,750 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in Inovalon in the third quarter worth approximately $9,702,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Inovalon by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 323,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,558,000 after purchasing an additional 73,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.64% of the company’s stock.
About Inovalon
Inovalon Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based platforms for data-driven healthcare. It operates Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights. The company also operates myABILITY software platform, an integrated set of cloud-based applications for providers that offers connectivity, administrative, clinical and quality analysis, management, and performance improvement capabilities to acute, post-acute, and ambulatory point-of-care provider facilities.
