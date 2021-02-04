Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) Price Target Raised to $31.00 at SVB Leerink

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) had its target price boosted by research analysts at SVB Leerink from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.34% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on INOV. Piper Sandler reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target (up from $14.00) on shares of Inovalon in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Inovalon from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Inovalon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on Inovalon from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.90.

Shares of NASDAQ INOV opened at $25.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Inovalon has a 12 month low of $13.39 and a 12 month high of $27.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.01 and a 200-day moving average of $22.80. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 644.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.64.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $189.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.44 million. Inovalon had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 0.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. Analysts predict that Inovalon will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jonathan R. Boldt sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total transaction of $45,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 239,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,362,825.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jonathan R. Boldt sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total value of $138,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 239,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,405,879.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,996 shares of company stock valued at $302,859 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 49.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Inovalon during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Inovalon during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Inovalon during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Inovalon during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inovalon during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. 33.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Inovalon

Inovalon Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based platforms for data-driven healthcare. It operates Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights. The company also operates myABILITY software platform, an integrated set of cloud-based applications for providers that offers connectivity, administrative, clinical and quality analysis, management, and performance improvement capabilities to acute, post-acute, and ambulatory point-of-care provider facilities.

