Inovalon’s (INOV) “Underweight” Rating Reiterated at Piper Sandler

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Piper Sandler in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $22.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $14.00. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential downside of 14.60% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Inovalon from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inovalon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Inovalon from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.30.

NASDAQ:INOV opened at $25.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 644.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.80. Inovalon has a 1-year low of $13.39 and a 1-year high of $27.93.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $189.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.44 million. Inovalon had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Inovalon will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jonathan R. Boldt sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total transaction of $138,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 239,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,405,879.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jonathan R. Boldt sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total transaction of $47,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 284,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,426,447.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,996 shares of company stock valued at $302,859 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 49.59% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Inovalon by 0.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 112,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,965,000 after buying an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Inovalon by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 31,908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Inovalon during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Inovalon during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Inovalon during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. 33.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Inovalon

Inovalon Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based platforms for data-driven healthcare. It operates Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights. The company also operates myABILITY software platform, an integrated set of cloud-based applications for providers that offers connectivity, administrative, clinical and quality analysis, management, and performance improvement capabilities to acute, post-acute, and ambulatory point-of-care provider facilities.

