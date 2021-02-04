Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Stock Price Down 13.5% on Insider Selling

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) shares traded down 13.5% during trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $12.11 and last traded at $12.60. 18,166,691 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 20,559,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.56.

Specifically, COO Jacqueline Elizabeth Shea sold 16,713 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total value of $201,224.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $412,923.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter Kies sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total value of $213,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,368,747.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 275,049 shares of company stock valued at $3,719,506. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on INO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Roth Capital lowered Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Inovio Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.88.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.96 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 9.14 and a quick ratio of 9.14.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 78.17% and a negative net margin of 8,518.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 72.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 13.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,001,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,816,000 after buying an additional 932,725 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 59.8% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,383,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,243,000 after buying an additional 1,266,574 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,076,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,483,000 after buying an additional 96,911 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 134.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 642,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,459,000 after buying an additional 368,229 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 359,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,164,000 after buying an additional 36,561 shares during the period. 35.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO)

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat, cure, and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells and facilitate cross-strain protection against unmatched and matched pathogens.

