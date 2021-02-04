Insider Buying: Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) Director Purchases 3,000 Shares of Stock

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) Director James S. Bunch bought 3,000 shares of Guaranty Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.03 per share, with a total value of $96,090.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 118,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,779,540. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ GNTY traded up $0.50 on Thursday, hitting $31.76. 56,855 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,392. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.81 and its 200 day moving average is $28.70. Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.20 and a 52 week high of $32.80. The company has a market capitalization of $348.53 million, a PE ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 0.43.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.14. Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 13.54%. Analysts predict that Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a $10.00 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. Guaranty Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 35.56%.

Several research analysts recently commented on GNTY shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Guaranty Bancshares from $26.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guaranty Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Guaranty Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 5.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 504.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 21.0% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 10,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 127.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the period. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Guaranty Bancshares

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers various deposit products, such as checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

