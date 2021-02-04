Insider Buying: The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Director Purchases 3,636 Shares of Stock

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Director Charles A. Ruffel purchased 3,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.08 per share, with a total value of $196,634.88.

Shares of SCHW stock traded up $1.74 on Thursday, hitting $55.20. The company had a trading volume of 7,862,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,009,930. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $28.00 and a twelve month high of $62.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $103.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.56 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.51.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 29.80%. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,763,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,505,743,000 after buying an additional 4,192,617 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in The Charles Schwab by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,745,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $715,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483,289 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 10,601,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $384,081,000 after purchasing an additional 52,612 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 9.0% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,182,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $368,927,000 after buying an additional 840,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,135,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $378,449,000 after buying an additional 702,891 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SCHW. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on The Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.54.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

