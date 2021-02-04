Insider Buying: Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN) Major Shareholder Acquires 101,400 Shares of Stock

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN) major shareholder Jack W. Schuler purchased 101,400 shares of Yield10 Bioscience stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.25 per share, with a total value of $1,242,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of Yield10 Bioscience stock traded up $0.86 on Thursday, reaching $14.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 248,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,231. The company has a market capitalization of $52.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 2.17. Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $20.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.10.

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.23 million. Yield10 Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 347.89% and a negative net margin of 1,861.39%. Research analysts expect that Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. will post -4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Yield10 Bioscience stock. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 39,524 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC owned about 1.19% of Yield10 Bioscience as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.08% of the company’s stock.

Yield10 Bioscience

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc, an agricultural bioscience company, engages in developing disruptive technologies for step-changing improvements in crop yield in the United States and Canada. The company, through its Trait Factory, is involved in developing high value seed traits for the agriculture and food industries.

