Insider Selling: 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Insider Sells 33,750 Shares of Stock

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 33,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.98, for a total value of $5,939,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 69,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,263,342.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ TXG traded down $1.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $180.87. 485,916 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 847,738. The business’s 50-day moving average is $161.05 and its 200-day moving average is $149.03. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.78 and a twelve month high of $191.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.98 and a beta of 1.39.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.33). 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 19.98% and a negative net margin of 51.27%. The firm had revenue of $71.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.71 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TXG. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 18.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,706,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,211,000 after buying an additional 1,485,146 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 93.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,288,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,012,000 after buying an additional 1,584,772 shares during the last quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 33.9% in the third quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP now owns 1,922,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,635,000 after buying an additional 487,000 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 212.8% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,001,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,856,000 after buying an additional 681,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 14.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 563,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,244,000 after buying an additional 71,404 shares during the last quarter. 68.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TXG shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on 10x Genomics from $165.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on 10x Genomics from $165.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on 10x Genomics in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on 10x Genomics from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.09.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. Its company offers chromium instruments, enzymes, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumable products.

