Insider Selling: Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) CAO Sells 3,247 Shares of Stock

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.63, for a total transaction of $807,301.61.

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded up $4.64 during trading on Thursday, reaching $253.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,624,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,989,060. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $256.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $137.15 and a 52 week high of $271.18.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.18%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ACN. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price target on the stock. 140166 lowered Accenture from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Accenture from $263.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Accenture in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.58.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in Accenture by 48.9% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. 70.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

Further Reading: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.