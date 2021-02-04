Insider Selling: Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Insider Sells 2,428 Shares of Stock

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) insider James O. Etheredge sold 2,428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.54, for a total value of $603,455.12.

Shares of ACN traded up $4.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $253.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,624,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,989,060. The company has a market capitalization of $166.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $256.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.29. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $137.15 and a 52 week high of $271.18.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.18%.

Several brokerages recently commented on ACN. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Accenture from $210.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Accenture from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.58.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACN. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the third quarter worth $6,800,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 29,506 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,706,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth approximately $347,000. Finally, S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 70.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

