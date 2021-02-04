Insider Selling: Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Insider Sells 2,428 Shares of Stock

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) insider James O. Etheredge sold 2,428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.54, for a total value of $603,455.12.
Shares of ACN traded up $4.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $253.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,624,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,989,060. The company has a market capitalization of $166.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $256.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.29. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $137.15 and a 52 week high of $271.18.
Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.
Several brokerages recently commented on ACN. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Accenture from $210.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Accenture from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.58.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACN. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the third quarter worth $6,800,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 29,506 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,706,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth approximately $347,000. Finally, S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 70.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Accenture Company Profile
Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.
