Insider Selling: Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) COO Sells 3,650 Shares of Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) COO Anshul Sadana sold 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.17, for a total value of $1,150,370.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,976 shares in the company, valued at $622,775.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Anshul Sadana also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, January 4th, Anshul Sadana sold 3,650 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.64, for a total value of $1,038,936.00.
- On Tuesday, December 8th, Anshul Sadana sold 8,916 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total value of $2,499,689.76.
- On Tuesday, December 1st, Anshul Sadana sold 2,737 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.96, for a total value of $741,617.52.
- On Wednesday, November 25th, Anshul Sadana sold 1,620 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.06, for a total value of $440,737.20.
- On Wednesday, November 18th, Anshul Sadana sold 1,612 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.05, for a total value of $451,440.60.
- On Friday, November 13th, Anshul Sadana sold 8,686 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.41, for a total value of $2,348,781.26.
- On Monday, November 9th, Anshul Sadana sold 382 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.28, for a total value of $103,246.96.
- On Friday, November 6th, Anshul Sadana sold 3,169 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.04, for a total value of $824,066.76.
Shares of ANET traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $316.76. 379,507 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 645,870. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $300.58 and a 200-day moving average of $250.47. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $156.63 and a one year high of $320.37. The firm has a market cap of $23.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.47, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANET. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 60.0% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 378.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 78.7% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 61.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
ANET has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Arista Networks from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $351.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $273.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.05.
About Arista Networks
Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.
Featured Article: What is systematic risk?
Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.