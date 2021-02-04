Insider Selling: Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) COO Sells 3,650 Shares of Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) COO Anshul Sadana sold 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.17, for a total value of $1,150,370.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,976 shares in the company, valued at $622,775.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Anshul Sadana also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 4th, Anshul Sadana sold 3,650 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.64, for a total value of $1,038,936.00.

On Tuesday, December 8th, Anshul Sadana sold 8,916 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total value of $2,499,689.76.

On Tuesday, December 1st, Anshul Sadana sold 2,737 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.96, for a total value of $741,617.52.

On Wednesday, November 25th, Anshul Sadana sold 1,620 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.06, for a total value of $440,737.20.

On Wednesday, November 18th, Anshul Sadana sold 1,612 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.05, for a total value of $451,440.60.

On Friday, November 13th, Anshul Sadana sold 8,686 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.41, for a total value of $2,348,781.26.

On Monday, November 9th, Anshul Sadana sold 382 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.28, for a total value of $103,246.96.

On Friday, November 6th, Anshul Sadana sold 3,169 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.04, for a total value of $824,066.76.

Shares of ANET traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $316.76. 379,507 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 645,870. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $300.58 and a 200-day moving average of $250.47. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $156.63 and a one year high of $320.37. The firm has a market cap of $23.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.47, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.20. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 32.06%. The company had revenue of $605.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. Arista Networks’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANET. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 60.0% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 378.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 78.7% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 61.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ANET has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Arista Networks from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $351.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $273.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.05.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

