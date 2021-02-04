Insider Selling: AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) COO Sells 16,561 Shares of Stock

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) COO Carrie E. Hansen sold 16,561 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.24, for a total transaction of $401,438.64. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 214,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,210,751.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of AMK stock traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,973. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.07. AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.94 and a 12-month high of $34.02. The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -1,218.89 and a beta of 1.23.

Get AssetMark Financial alerts:

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. AssetMark Financial had a negative net margin of 0.16% and a positive return on equity of 2.84%. The business had revenue of $107.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.13 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AMK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AssetMark Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Truist started coverage on shares of AssetMark Financial in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of AssetMark Financial from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMK. Azora Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,074,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,807,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,522,000 after purchasing an additional 363,231 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,813,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,420,000 after purchasing an additional 339,257 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,488,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,355,000 after purchasing an additional 323,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 175.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 152,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,164,000 after purchasing an additional 97,217 shares in the last quarter. 23.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AssetMark Financial Company Profile

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for AssetMark Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AssetMark Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.