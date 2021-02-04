Insider Selling: BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) VP Sells 18,484 Shares of Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) VP Aby J. Mathew sold 18,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total transaction of $715,515.64. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 198,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,699,651.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLFS traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.42. 175,999 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,864. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.37 and a 1 year high of $47.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.37, a P/E/G ratio of 50.41 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.81.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 0.53%. The company had revenue of $11.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.71 million. On average, research analysts predict that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BLFS shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $35.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.30.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in BioLife Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in BioLife Solutions by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,779 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in BioLife Solutions by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 55,535 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in BioLife Solutions by 1,358.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 2,785 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BioLife Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $113,000. 67.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools for the cell and gene therapy industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

