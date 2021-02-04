Insider Selling: Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) Insider Sells 357 Shares of Stock

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) insider John Francis Kelly sold 357 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total transaction of $17,575.11. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,812,559.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

John Francis Kelly also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 12th, John Francis Kelly sold 250 shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.67, for a total value of $13,417.50.

On Friday, December 4th, John Francis Kelly sold 1,655 shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.48, for a total value of $81,889.40.

On Monday, November 23rd, John Francis Kelly sold 1,206 shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total value of $54,728.28.

NASDAQ:EPAY traded up $1.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $46.99. 5,001 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 234,328. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.16. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -261.04, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Bottomline Technologies has a one year low of $27.82 and a one year high of $55.63.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a negative net margin of 1.67% and a positive return on equity of 3.79%. The firm had revenue of $116.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 7,517 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 32,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,819 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.69.

Bottomline Technologies (de) Company Profile

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

