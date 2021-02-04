Insider Selling: Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) CAO Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) CAO Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.18, for a total transaction of $729,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $729,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Joseph Douglas Lyon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 4th, Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 25,000 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total transaction of $653,250.00.

Shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $29.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 297,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,515. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.35. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $30.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.10 and a beta of 1.04.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.04). Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 30.73%. The business had revenue of $86.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on CORT. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Planned Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 233.3% in the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Corcept Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Corcept Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 61,140.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 9,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Corcept Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

