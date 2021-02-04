Insider Selling: Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) EVP Sells 8,312 Shares of Stock

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) EVP Bob D. Brown sold 8,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $207,800.00.

DRNA traded up $1.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.75. The stock had a trading volume of 659,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 833,073. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.99 and a beta of 1.33. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.75 and a twelve month high of $27.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.42.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $48.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.72 million. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 88.81% and a negative return on equity of 71.72%. As a group, analysts predict that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Camber Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $9,445,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,139,373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,477,000 after purchasing an additional 272,178 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,598,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,408,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,041,000 after buying an additional 199,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $2,652,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare diseases, viral infectious diseases, chronic liver diseases, and cardiometabolic diseases.

