Insider Selling: Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) VP Sells 2,237 Shares of Stock

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) VP Ryan Nicholson sold 2,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total transaction of $203,589.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE DLB traded up $0.70 during trading on Thursday, reaching $91.88. 524,508 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 479,453. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.29. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.68 and a twelve month high of $97.78. The company has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.89.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $389.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.33 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The business’s revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 8th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.26%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DLB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Barrington Research cut shares of Dolby Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dolby Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.25.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the third quarter worth $28,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the third quarter worth $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 497.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 693 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the third quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.58% of the company’s stock.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

