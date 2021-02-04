Insider Selling: Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) Director Sells 4,681 Shares of Stock

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 4,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total value of $97,739.28.

Shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.82. The stock had a trading volume of 16,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,992. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.26. Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.74 and a 12-month high of $22.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $140.66 million, a P/E ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.74.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $23.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.80 million. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 19.86%. Sell-side analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.0975 dividend. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,029 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $282,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $412,000. 42.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EBMT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

About Eagle Bancorp Montana

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

