Insider Selling: First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) Director Sells 5,175 Shares of Stock

First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) Director Ray A. Sparks sold 5,175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $181,125.00.

Shares of FMBH traded up $0.79 on Thursday, reaching $35.00. 47,092 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,834. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.20. First Mid Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.60 and a 12 month high of $37.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $585.76 million, a P/E ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.09. First Mid Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 21.63%. Equities research analysts predict that First Mid Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. First Mid Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 28.57%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HoldCo Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in First Mid Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,699,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 136,124 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,396,000 after buying an additional 22,750 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in First Mid Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $678,000. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Mid Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth $499,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in First Mid Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.32% of the company’s stock.

FMBH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens upgraded shares of First Mid Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Mid Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

