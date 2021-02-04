Insider Selling: FTS International, Inc. (NYSE:FTSI) Major Shareholder Sells 483,860 Shares of Stock

FTS International, Inc. (NYSE:FTSI) major shareholder Holdings (Private) Ltd Temasek sold 483,860 shares of FTS International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $8,249,813.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Holdings (Private) Ltd Temasek also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 26th, Holdings (Private) Ltd Temasek sold 4,593 shares of FTS International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total value of $80,331.57.

FTSI traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.19. 70,605 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,992. FTS International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.51 and a fifty-two week high of $22.05.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in FTS International stock. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in shares of FTS International, Inc. (NYSE:FTSI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 121,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,325,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned about 0.87% of FTS International at the end of the most recent quarter.

FTS International Company Profile

FTS International, Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services in North America. Its services enhance hydrocarbon flow from oil and natural gas wells drilled by exploration and production companies (E&P), in shale and other unconventional resource formations. It operates in five unconventional basins in the United States, including the Permian Basin, the SCOOP/STACK Formation, the Marcellus/Utica Shale, the Eagle Ford Shale, and the Haynesville Shale.

