Insider Selling: Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) VP Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) VP Randall R. Kucera sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.32, for a total value of $171,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

GNTY stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $31.76. 56,855 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,392. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.53 million, a PE ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 0.43. Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.20 and a 1 year high of $32.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.81 and a 200-day moving average of $28.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Get Guaranty Bancshares alerts:

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.14. Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 20.06%. Sell-side analysts expect that Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $10.00 per share. This represents a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.56%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GNTY shares. TheStreet upgraded Guaranty Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guaranty Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Guaranty Bancshares from $26.50 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GNTY. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Guaranty Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 127.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 333.7% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 45,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 34,680 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 504.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 10,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers various deposit products, such as checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

See Also: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Guaranty Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guaranty Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.