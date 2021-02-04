Insider Selling: Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) Major Shareholder Sells 48,421 Shares of Stock

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) major shareholder Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 48,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.13, for a total transaction of $974,714.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Harpoon Therapeutics alerts:

On Thursday, February 4th, Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 29,730 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.37, for a total transaction of $605,600.10.

On Wednesday, January 27th, Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 706,825 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $14,136,500.00.

On Monday, January 25th, Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 13,006 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.23, for a total transaction of $276,117.38.

On Friday, January 22nd, Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 24,695 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total value of $536,375.40.

On Wednesday, January 20th, Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 17,694 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total value of $425,363.76.

Harpoon Therapeutics stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.00. 229,253 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,154. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.81. Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.27 and a 52-week high of $25.24. The company has a market cap of $507.60 million, a P/E ratio of -9.39 and a beta of 0.87.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.04). Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 434.74% and a negative return on equity of 68.32%. The business had revenue of $3.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

HARP has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Harpoon Therapeutics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Harpoon Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 531.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Harpoon Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $235,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 41.1% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 20,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Harpoon Therapeutics Company Profile

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead TriTAC product candidate is HPN424 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

See Also: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Harpoon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harpoon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.